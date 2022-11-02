Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,491 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 200.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

