Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 604 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.