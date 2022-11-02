Fifth Third Bancorp Has $882,000 Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $89.37.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.