Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HP were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of HP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

