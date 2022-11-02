Fifth Third Bancorp Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

NYSE ESS opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.38 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average is $272.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

