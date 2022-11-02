Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 30,482 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPL were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in PPL by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

