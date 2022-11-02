Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,223 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,899.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 294,394 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HNDL opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.