Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 23.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 114.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 65,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.3 %

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

