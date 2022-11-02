Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

