Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 925 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.