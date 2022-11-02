Advisory Services Network LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.