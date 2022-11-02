Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $244,000 in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 975,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 171,716 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Price Performance

VAMO opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

