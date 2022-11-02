Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 938 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $84,714,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

