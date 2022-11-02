Comerica Bank Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Xencor worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xencor by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Xencor by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xencor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

