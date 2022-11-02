Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 156,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 194.6% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 111,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 73,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBNK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Hovde Group increased their target price on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CBNK opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.03%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

