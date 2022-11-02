Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 41.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of SNA opened at $221.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

