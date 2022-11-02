Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 882 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nielsen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 17.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 37.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 15.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Nielsen Stock Up 0.0 %

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.