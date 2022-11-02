Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

