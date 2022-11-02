Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXAGet Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FOX were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in FOX by 16.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in FOX by 12.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

