Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FOX were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in FOX by 16.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in FOX by 12.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

