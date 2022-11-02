Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.14.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.