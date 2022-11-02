Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

