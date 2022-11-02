Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 379 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

GSIE stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

