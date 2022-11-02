Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 156 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $103.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

