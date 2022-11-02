Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

HBAN opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

