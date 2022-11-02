Digimarc (DMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 151.69%.
Digimarc Trading Up 1.2 %
DMRC opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.30. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digimarc to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
