Digimarc (DMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 151.69%.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Trading Up 1.2 %

DMRC opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.30. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Digimarc by 165.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digimarc by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Digimarc by 78.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digimarc by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Digimarc by 19.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digimarc to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.