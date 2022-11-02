Compass Diversified (CODI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.31 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.67. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 22.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

