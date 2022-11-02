Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Deluxe has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of DLX opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $799.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $38.44.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 90.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,638,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Stories

