Outfront Media (OUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. Outfront Media has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

