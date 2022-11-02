Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,307,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 994.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 180,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 164,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

