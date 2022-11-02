Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $64 EPS for the current fiscal year and $59 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $845.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One has a twelve month low of $730.44 and a twelve month high of $1,869.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $948.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,168.85.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cable One

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,575.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

