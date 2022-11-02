Cytokinetics (CYTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CYTK opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.80.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,994. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 47.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

