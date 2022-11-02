Codexis (CDXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,932 shares of company stock worth $1,085,738. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Codexis by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

