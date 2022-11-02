Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 1.0 %

CTHR stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the quarter. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 2.06% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

