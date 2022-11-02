Artivion (AORT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Artivion to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Artivion has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.25 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Artivion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Artivion Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AORT opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AORT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In related news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artivion

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

