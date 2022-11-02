DXC Technology (DXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DXC opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 96.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 84.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

