EngageSmart (ESMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect EngageSmart to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. EngageSmart has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect EngageSmart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -994.50. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $33.53.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,394.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EngageSmart by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EngageSmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EngageSmart by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

