Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY23 guidance at $3.95-4.20 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

