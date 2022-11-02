Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 258,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 186,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.