Marin Software (MRIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Marin Software has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 71.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.68%.

Marin Software Stock Down 1.6 %

MRIN opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

