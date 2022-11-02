Marin Software (MRIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Marin Software has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 71.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.68%.
Marin Software Stock Down 1.6 %
MRIN opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.