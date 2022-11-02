Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $1,769,924.96 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Calix Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Roth Capital began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
