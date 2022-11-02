Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Down to $23.42

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $22.77. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $860.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

