Yelp (YELP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE YELP opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,618. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,434 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Yelp by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,044 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 90,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,422 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Yelp by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,439 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 47,504 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,876 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,895 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

