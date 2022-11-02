Barry H. Evans Sells 15,000 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

ISD opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,232,000.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

