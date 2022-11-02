Marcus (MCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Marcus to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Marcus by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.