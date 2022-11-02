Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 6,250 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,587.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Charles Bracher sold 10,311 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $435,536.64.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 31.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 33.2% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.