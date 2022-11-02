PC Connection (CNXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $828.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.98 million. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 64.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

