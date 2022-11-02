MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGPI opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.14. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $7,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $2,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 38.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

