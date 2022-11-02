Pulmonx (LUNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of LUNG opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter worth about $501,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

