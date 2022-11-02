Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY22 guidance at $8.55-8.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $8.55-$8.75 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NSIT stock opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 27,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at $390,094,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

