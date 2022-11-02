Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 58.36%. The company had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NRP opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.